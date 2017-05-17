Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils and staff are celebrating after their school was given a glowing report by Ofsted.

Hyndburn Park primary school in Accrington has been praised for its ‘very strong leadership’, pupil enjoyment and progress.

The school has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted and in her report inspector Anne Seneviratne said their motto of ‘Dream, Believe Achieve’ is ‘tangible throughout the school’.

In a letter to the headteacher, she said: “Leaders demonstrate an unwavering focus on pupils achieving the best possible outcomes. This means that the school is in an even stronger position than when it was last inspected.

“Staff share your commitment to enabling all pupils to achieve their potential and they work hard to make this happen.

“They speak very positively about the leadership of the school. Staff feel valued and very much part of a team. This is summed up in one member of staff’s comment: ‘It’s a joy coming to work.’

“Parents are also overwhelmingly supportive of the school. Every parent who spoke to the inspector was very happy with the quality of education that their children were receiving.

“Pupils of all abilities throughout the school are now routinely being challenged. Pupils respond very positively to the high expectations that their teachers have of them.

“I saw very strong evidence of the rapid progress that pupils make throughout their time in school. In every classroom throughout the school, pupils are positively engaged in their learning.”

Headteacher Wendy Tracey said they were ‘delighted’ with both the inspection result and the comments by Ofsted about the Park Road school.

She said: “We knew it would be a good outcome, our self-evaluation was really clear about that.

“What was really pleasing is that it was a very positive inspection process and the report itself really reflects the school, which we were really pleased with.

“Our motto is ‘Dream, Believe, Achieve’. To have an inspector that walks through the door and says she can feel it within the school is really great from our point of view.

“The staff comments about enjoying coming to work are delightful to hear and every child they spoke to would recommend Hyndburn Park to another child. If the children love Hyndburn Park then we can’t be in a better place.”