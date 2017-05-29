Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams dropped his trousers in Simon Cowell’s face after a performance by a Hyndburn singer.

Sue Moretta, from Clayton-le-Moors, was the last to perform on Saturday’s BGT episode and got the judges and crowd on their feet dancing with her rendition of Don’t Rain On My Parade.

At the end of the song, Walliams climbed onto the judge’s table and dropped his trousers, prompting Cowell to respond: “I literally can’t get this thought out of my mind, what I just saw.”

However, Sue’s performance was not enough to see her get through to the live shows.

She stormed out of the theatre, threw her scarf to the floor and jokingly said: “The f***ers haven’t put me through!”, leaving host Ant in hysterics.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Sue, 58, revealed she only applied to be a contestant on the ITV show after finding an unsent letter her mum Margaret wrote to Simon Cowell before she died.

Sue said she had begged Margaret, who had Alzheimer’s, not to post the note as she was planning to abandon music.

She added: “After 40 years of trying for a break, I came to the decision I wouldn’t sing anymore. The next day I found a letter my mother had written to Simon. I said: ‘I’ll be mortified if you send it.’”

Sue did not read the letter but after Margaret’s death in 2013 she did and that inspired her to apply.

It read: “My daughter has a great voice, I’d like you to hear it – I’m 80 and it would make my life.”

Sue added: “That was the point I thought, you know what mum, I’m going to have a go.”