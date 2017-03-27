Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn has been revealed as the WORST place in the UK for takeaway hygiene standards.

According to research by watchdog Which? nearly two-thirds of kitchens in restaurants, pubs and takeaways in the borough failed to meet council standards for the way food is prepared and handled.

It found out of 386 local authorities, Hyndburn topped the league of shame after analysing data submitted to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The shocking survey results come just months after the Observer revealed how the number of food outlets in Hyndburn scoring zero for hygiene with the FSA has risen sharply within the last 12 months.

In October 2016 twenty establishments in the borough carried the lowest possible food hygiene rating compared to just four in August 2015.

The numbers have improved slightly over the last six months with 15 establishments now rated zero, however 68 others have a one out of five rating.

With 500,000 food poisoning cases a year, Which? said standards varied dramatically across the country with one in five food premises below the minimum requirements set by councils.

They are now calling for stricter controls on policing kitchens amid fears that Brexit could see EU food hygiene rules axed.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home services, said: “People expect their food to be safe, but there is clearly still work to be done.

“As we prepare to leave the EU, the government and regulators need to ensure that there is a robust, independent system of enforcement in place to give people confidence that the food they’re eating is hygienic.”

Simon Blackburn, chairman of the Local Government Association’s Safer and Stronger Communities Board, said: “Although it is ultimately the responsibility of food manufacturers, suppliers and retailers to ensure the products they produce or sell comply fully with food safety law, are fit for consumption and pose no risk, councils work extremely hard to maintain and improve food safety standards.

“Despite the significant funding pressures affecting everyday services, councils are doing everything possible to maintain checks in this area, with several local authorities making significant improvements, as the report highlights.”