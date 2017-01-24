Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Illegal parking outside schools across Hyndburn has DOUBLED in the last three years.

Police said the number of reported incidents outside primary and secondary schools in the borough is now at its highest number since 2011.

And despite the surge, NO arrests have been made in relation to illegal parking or traffic offences, Lancashire Police confirmed.

Worried children at St Peter and St Paul’s school in Rishton have now launched an urgent appeal to drivers to help ‘keep them safe’ following incidents at their school.

They have written letters to parents, police and the council raise awareness of the problem.

A school spokesperson said: “We have an ongoing problem of parents/carers/taxis driving onto Arundel Street or down the back street at the start and end of the school day.

“Although we have sent many letters out informing parents of the dangers of this we still see this happening on a regular basis, with some people even moving the signs that we put out or parking next to them.”

Figures released to the Observer under the Freedom of Information Act show how 16 illegal parking incidents were reported to police in 2015/16 compared to just eight in 2013/14.

A total of 53 incidents were reported to police since 2011.

The schools with the most reported incidents over the whole period are St Charles RC school in Rishton on nine, and Mount Pleasant in Clayton-le-Moors and Hyndburn Park school in Accrington, each with six.

Daniel Herbert, network manager at Lancashire County Council, said parents parking ‘inconsiderately close’ to schools creates dangers for pedestrians and children.

He said: “We find that the most effective approach to tackle this issue is through our road safety teams working closely with schools to raise awareness of the potential hazards with parents and children.

“The issues that are seen at schools only occur for a limited time period twice each day. Due to the relatively short-lived problems and the difficulty of undertaking effective enforcement we don’t support placing waiting restrictions around school entrances.

“We aren’t aware of any accidents in this area relating to school children and we haven’t been made aware of any issues regarding traffic or road safety in Arundel Street.”