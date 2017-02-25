Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50 infant deaths have been recorded across Hyndburn in 10 years.

However, the mortality rate over the period between 2006 and 2015 has fallen by almost a half, new figures reveal.

Lancashire County Council (LCC) Public Health said the number of deaths in infants under the age of one fell from an averga of 8.4 a year in 2004-06 to to 4.2 in 2013-15.’.

The figures also revealed that there is a ‘clear link between infant mortality and deprivation’ with 70 per cent of the 56 deaths among borough residents living in the most deprived areas. This compares to just two per cent in the least deprived areas.

Some of the factors linked to infant deaths include smoking, alcohol and substance misuse, parental mental health, and congenital disorders.

Hyndburn council said they now want to ‘raise the profile of infant mortality prevention’ by introducing a smoke-free policy at all council events and possibly channelling extra funds into promotion schemes.

They will also write to LCC to urge that they retain non-statutory stop smoking services which could be under threat.

The council has secured £42,152 from LCC’s green efficiency fund to award grants to eligible households who are at risk from cold or damp. The money used for new central heating boilers, repairs and services to gas central heating systems and draught proofing.

Those eligible for the grants could include people over 65, those with disabilities and health conditions and homes with young children or pregnant women.

Speaking at a recent council cabinet meeting, councillor Tony Dobson said: “One infant mortality death is too much if it’s caused by the surroundings in which we live.

“It’s one of those causes what we must never take our eye off and continue to fight. Any investment in the properties of the borough has to be welcomed, especially when we are talking about infant deaths and I think housing conditions are a prime factor to that scenario.”

Council leader Miles Parkinson said: “It’s all about improving the health and well-being of the residents.

“I think we all need to work together collectively because of the shortage of funding in social care and the NHS.”