Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Schoolgirl Megan Lee is believed to have died of a hypoxic brain injury due to anaphylactic shock, an inquest heard.

The 15-year-old, who lived at Hargreaves Road, Oswaldtwistle, was admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital on December 30.

An inquest at Blackburn Coroners Court heard that her condition sadly deteriorated and she passed away two days later on New Years Day.

A post modern examination carried out on January 4 was unacertained pending histology, toxicology and immunology investigations.

However, speaking at the inquest, coroner Michael Singleton said: “I understand the likely cause of death to be a hypoxic brain injury due to cardiac arrest due to anaphylactic shock.

“I understand this is believed that it may relate to the purchase of a takeaway meal.

“In respect of that I understand two people have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“The police investigation is ongoing and in the circumstances I will adjourn this inquest to March 16 for a further mention at that time to determine where the police investigation is currently at.”

Food notice issued after mice found

A takeaway under police investigation following the death of schoolgirl Megan Lee has been closed by environmental health chiefs.

Royal Spice, on Union Road, Oswaldtwistle, was issued with an emergency hygiene prohibition notice by Hyndburn council on January 6.

The notice, addressed to operator Mohammed Abdul Kuddus, states that it has been issued over “a potential and imminent risk of injury to health, namely allergen management and current infestation of mice.”

Hyndburn council declined to comment further about the notice, displayed at the takeaway’s premises this week.

The takeaway was unavailable for comment when contacted by the Observer, with a message on its voicemail confirming that it is currently closed.

Dad voices sympathy 10 years after ‘Mim’ tragedy

A dad whose own daughter died of an allergic reaction has extended his heartfelt sympathies to the family of tragic schoolgirl Megan Lee.

This year will mark 10 years since another Oswaldtwistle teenager Francesca Sanna died suddenly from anaphylactic shock due to an allergic reaction.

The 19-year-old, known as Mim, was the daughter of Franco and Kim Sanna, who run Franco’s restaurant on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle.

Franco has offered his condolences to the family of 15-year-old Megan.

He said: “I know what they are going through.

“We have been there. They will be numb and won’t understand why it’s happened and why it’s happened to them.

“Those are all the questions I asked myself when it happened to us. Her parents will be in shock and it’s a devastation for them. I really feel for them and what they are going through.

“It’s still raw now what happened to us, but at last I can talk about it and not break down.”

A 37-year-old man from Rossendale and 38-year-old man from Blackburn were arrested on Monday, January 9 on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter by gross negligence.

Lancashire Police said the men have now been bailed pending further inquiries until July 7.