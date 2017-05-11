Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tragic schoolgirl Megan Lee died from anaphylactic shock having ‘seemingly eaten a kebab or a peshwari naan that included nuts’, an inquest heard.

The 15-year-old, from, Oswaldtwistle, died on January 1 this year after being admitted to Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Coroner Michael Singleton he is not able yet to set a date for a full inquest hearing until police investigations are resolved.

He told a mention hearing: “Megan Lee was a 15-year-old girl who died at the Royal Blackburn Hospital on January 1, 2017 as a result of anaphylactic shock having seemingly eaten a kebab or a peshwari naan that included nuts.

“I’m aware that two men have been arrested by police for an offence of gross negligence manslaughter. They are currently on bail while further investigations are being carried out.

“In those circumstances I’m not in a position to list the inquest.

“I recognise that even if a decision is now made as to whether proceedings are to be brought or not, this is not an inquest I will be in a position to list for hearing prior to my retirement.”

The inquest was adjourned for a further mention on July 11.