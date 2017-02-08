Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A film exploring the borough’s rich history and achievements has inspired pupils to learn more about their heritage.

‘Amazing Accrington’ has been developed and produced as part of the new £2m Accrington town square project, which was approved by council planners last week.

The bespoke film uses footage shot in 2016, interspersed with images from the past, and is brought to life through animation.

Students from Peel Park primary in Accrington were ‘fired up with enthusiasm’ after watching the film at the Town Hall.

They have since been into Accrington town centre exploring more of its heritage.

Katie Hepworth, teacher and history curriculum co-ordinator at Peel Park, said: “My class has absolutely loved watching this film at school and at home with their parents.

“The town’s history has come to life with images of Ewbank, Terylene, Parsley Peel, Woolworths and many more. Homework has also become a fun, family activity where all generations have been able to share their stories and experiences of Accrington.

"It’s even more special as the film’s narrator, Liz Ince, is a former pupil.”

The film starts on the school playing fields with pupils enjoying football before switching to images of Accrington Stanley and cheering crowds at the club’s first ground.

Viewers are then taken to the 19th century mills to celebrate the achievements of famous Accrington people, including James Hargreaves and Gatty.

The film ends with a journey along Blackburn Road in the 1960s.

Annette Birch, the council’s Townscape Heritage officer, said: “It’s really rewarding to see this project become embedded into the school’s learning after months of development and we are looking forward to the development of the new town square which will offer many more local schools the opportunity to become involved in the Heritage Lottery Fund town centre project.”

The area in front of the Town Hall and Market Hall will be transformed over the next 18 months into a large events area, including features to commemorate the Accrington Pals and reflect the borough’s ‘rich industrial history’.