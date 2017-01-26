Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation is underway after a house and car were damaged by gunfire.

Police said the incident happened on Stanhill Street in Oswaldtwistle, shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, January 25 when a firearm was discharged from a vehicle.

The weapon caused damage to a nearby house and parked vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Officers said they are now looking into the report and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen a number of vehicles in the area at the time, including a dark coloured Range Rover and a silver or light coloured pick-up style vehicle.

Detectives said at this time it is believed that the firearm discharge was ‘directed towards another vehicle rather than being targeted at an address or individual in the local area’.

DI Mark Haworth-Oates said: “Incidents of this kind are thankfully very rare and we don’t believe there is any threat to the wider public, however we have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure local residents.

“We are still very much in the early stages of our investigation including trying to identify the potential weapon that may have been used and the persons and vehicles involved.

“If you know anything about this incident, please speak to us. Feel free to approach a local officer, pick up the phone or make contact via our website.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log 1352 of January 25.

Do you live on the street? Call our newsdesk on 0161 211 2977.