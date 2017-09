Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pile of rubbish was set alight in the front room of an unoccupied house in Accrington.

Fire crews from Hyndburn and Blackburn were called to the property on Vine Street shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, September 12.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire, which is now under investigation.

“No injuries were reported.”