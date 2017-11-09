Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a house cellar fire.

Four fire crews, including two from Hyndburn, were called to the property on Blackburn Road in Accrington shortly after 6.30am on Thursday, November 9.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spoksperson said: “

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hosereel jets to extinguish the fire, together with a portable fan unit to extract the smoke and heat, lighting units and a thermal imaging camera to ensure there was no unseen smouldering fire left burning.

“The cause of the fire is to be established. There were no casualties.”