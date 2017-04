Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a fire at an unoccupied house in Accrington.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Derby Street at 5.50pm on Friday, March 31.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We responded to a 999 call in which the caller reported seeing smoke coming from the roof, could see the windows blackened and could hear crackling.

"There were no casualties.”

The fire service said the cause of the incident is under investigation.