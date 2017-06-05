Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Investigations have been launched after four separate arson incidents across Hyndburn on Sunday.

Firefighters from Accrington and Great Harwood were called to tackle a large blaze involving three caravans, a car, a van and an outbuilding on Coal Pit Lane in Oswaldtwistle at 2.20pm on Sunday, June 4.

Propage gas bottles were found at the scene and needed to be cooled down using hydrant-supplied jets and hosereels.

Fears were initially raised that someone might have been trapped in the fire, however no casualties were reported.

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate and a joint fire and police investigation is underway.”

Firefighters were called to two car arsons within minutes of each other at around 11pm on Sunday.

The incidents happened on Princess Street and Higher Antley Street.

A fire service spokesperson said these two incidents are thought to be linked and the fires started deliberately, adding: “An investigation by police and the fire service is now ongoing.”

A fourth, separate arson incident was also reported later on Sunday evening involving wooden pallets at the side of Poundstretcher on Eastgate Retail Park in Accrington.

A spokesperson added: “Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire that caused damage to the side wall.

“The fire is thought to have been started deliberately and an investigation is now in progress by the fire service.”