Tributes have been paid to a man was shot dead at a house in Oswaldtwistle - allegedly by a 14-year-old boy.

Lee Holt, 32, lived on Cedar Street in Accrington opposite his parents Marilyn and Kevin Holt.

Friends living on the street said Mr Holt was a ‘really nice lad’ and that is death is a ‘tragedy for all his family’.

Mr Holt, who was a father, was hit once in the chest on Barnard Close in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday night.

It is understood he went there to discuss bullying allegations between children at a local school.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Joseph O’Neill, who lives on Cedar Street in Accrington, had known Mr Holt for six years and told the MEN’s sister paper, the Accrington Observer, that he had ‘never met a better lad in my life than Lee’.

Mr O’Neill added: “My heart goes out to his parents Marilyn and Kevin and his sister Laura.

“The first I knew what happened was when they came round this morning and knocked on my door and told me.

“I could see the devastation in all three of their faces. I saw Lee’s oldest daughter in town this morning and I couldn’t find the words to say how upset and mortified I was.

“I’ve never met a better lad in my life than Lee. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. It should never have happened and it’s a tragedy for all the family.”

Former taxi driver Mr O’Neill said Mr Holt previously lived on nearby Bold Street in Accrington and moved onto Cedar Street earlier this year.

He said: “Lee moved into the house opposite us at the beginning of this year. I helped him take in his three-piece suite.

“He used to live on Bold Street in his grandad’s house and decided to move out of there so his sister could move in.

“He would come home from work and not move until the morning after. Sometimes he would go and stay at his girlfriend’s.

“I’ve known Lee for six years and he always used to come up and visit his mum and dad. They’ve lived here for over 20 years. They are such a lovely family.”

Joseph’s stepdaughter Catherine Groves said: “I heard that somebody had been killed but I didn’t realise it was Lee. I’m very shocked about it.

“He was a really nice lad and lived opposite us.”

Tributes have also been paid to Mr Holt on Facebook.

Shaun Anthony wrote: “Rest easy pal sad news.”

Another post from Laura Scholes said: “Sleep sweet lee from all your Hollins family.”

Jacqueline Hargreaves said: “Didn’t know you, but taken too soon, needlessly, R.I.P, thoughts with family and friends Xx”