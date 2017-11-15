Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area near the tip in Accrington after a lorry jackknifed on Whinney Hill Road.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene, close to the waste disposal site, at 4.25pm on Wednesday, November 15.

No injuries have been reported.

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “Please try and avoid Whinney Hill near to the Tip for a while maybe find an alternative route home tonight.”

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It’s causing some traffic issues in the area.

“Recovery vehicles are at the scene so hopefully it should be resolved fairly soon.”