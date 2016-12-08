Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘wicked’ drug dealer who used young teenagers to deal for him has been jailed for six years.

Zaynul-Abidin Sheikh, 25, of Higher Heys in Oswaldtwistle supplied crack cocaine and heroin to around 250 users in the Hyndburn area and recruited teenagers aged just 14 and 16 to deal Class A drugs for him.

At Burnley Crown Court Sheikh pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine and possession of cannabis, while on a suspended sentence for aggravated vehicle taking.

He was handed a six-year prison term.

Recorder Fiona Ashworth told Sheikh his behaviour had been ‘wicked’. She said: “You used children to do your dirty work for you which I consider to be a serious aggravating factor.

“You ensnared a 14 and 16-year-old boy to do your dealing for you which I consider to be a wicked thing to do.”

The court heard how the defendant had nine convictions for 15 offences, and was first convicted of dealing class A drugs aged just 17.

David Temkin, prosecuting, told the court that police stopped a taxi in Oswaldtwistle in January 2015 in which Sheikh was a passenger. The court heard a search of his ‘man bag’ found he was carrying £320 in cash and a small ‘snap bag’ of cannabis.

When officers searched his house they found mobile phones and 50 pieces of plastic bags which were to be used to make £10-20 drug ‘wraps’.

There were also ‘crumpled tissues’ that contained traces of cocaine and heroin. The contact list on Sheikh’s mobile phone revealed over 250 names and numbers, including known drug dealers in the Hyndburn area. Some names had a prefix of ‘B’ for heroin or ‘W’ for crack cocaine.

The court heard that in April 2015 a 14-year-old boy was found to be in possession of a small wrap of heroin and £350, and analysis of his mobile phone showed contact with Sheikh.

Another teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was also later arrested and found to be carrying a ‘golf-ball sized’ wrap of 2.8 grams of heroin and 1.3grams of cocaine.

His mobile phone also showed that he had been dealing drugs on behalf of Sheikh.

Mr Temkin told the court: “He was dealing heroin under the direction of this defendant.

“This defendant was involved in the supply of drugs and had been so for a considerable period of time.”

Mark Stephenson, defending, said Sheikh started taking drugs when his family moved away and he ‘struggled’ with depression. He said initially Sheikh was given drugs for free, but then was told he needed to deal to work off his drug debt.

Mr Stephenson told the court: “Things turned rather dark. He was assaulted on a number of occasions, the windows in his rented accommodation were put through, there were a large number of threatening phone calls. He’s a young man who has made mistakes and realises his mistakes and wants to correct the path of his life.

“He says that no matter what pressure is put on him he won’t be going back to the use or sale of drugs. He intends to get help within prison to help with his drug use.”