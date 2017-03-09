Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cocaine-fuelled thug who smashed his way into his ex-partner’s house after failing to complete a relationship improvement course THREE times has been jailed.

Kelvin Parkinson, from Accrington, used a concrete slab to break a large kitchen window at 8am while his ex-partner was upstairs in bed.

The ‘hysterical’ victim called police before coming downstairs to find Parkinson in the kitchen holding a large shard of glass and ‘acting like a wild man’.

Burnley Crown Court heard how the 29-year-old was ‘clearly under the influence of drink and drugs’ and the victim called police again saying ‘he’s going to kill me if you don’t get here soon’.

When interviewed by police he admitted being ‘off his head’ and that he ‘wanted her back’.

Parkinson, of Wellington Street, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order and using violence to gain entry into a premises while subject to a suspended prison sentence.

He was jailed for 17 months and given an indefinite restraining order.

The court heard how the dryliner worker was given an 18-month suspended prison sentence in April 2015 for a previous domestic violence incident.

The order was extended to two years in September 2016 following a breach and so that he could complete the ‘building better relationships programme’.

Claire Larton, prosecuting, told the court how Parkinson had ‘begun and not completed’ the programme on three separate occasions with the most recent being October 2016.

The court was told that he had attended one session and was then suspended for being abusive towards staff and then for repeatedly missing appointments.

Miss Larton told the court the ‘relationship with the probation service had clearly broken down’ and in December 2016 Parkinson sent a text message to his probation officer saying ‘It’s Kevin. f****** contact me you f****** b****’.

The court heard how Parkinson was served with a two-year non-molestation order in June 2016 against his ex-partner and she had moved address but he ‘somehow managed to find her’.

In a victim impact statement she said: “I just want to lead a peaceful life”.

'Tragic irony'

Recorder Mark Ainsworth said it was a ‘tragic irony’ that Parkinson had not completed the building better relationships programme (BBRP).

Sentencing, he said: “There was no actual violence used but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t a very distressing incident.

“You were given opportunities to attend the BBRP and it’s a tragic irony that you were given three opprtunities to start but failed to complete it.

“Had you completed it then maybe these events might never have taken place.”

Darren Lee-Smith, defending, said Parkinson has an ‘unenviable’ criminal record and his pre-sentence report does ‘not make for pleasant reading’.

However he said Parkinson deserves credit for his guilty pleas and that while on remand in prison he has signed up to victim awareness, anger management and substance misuse courses and to the BBRP.

He said: “The relationship is now over and he accepts it’s over.

"He accepts full responsibility for his actions and there was no physical violence towards the complainant.

“The route causes of these offences are the detachment of his thinking skills when he takes drink and drugs.”