A thug who once attempted to rob an off-licence wearing a zebra onesie has now been convicted of punching an innocent man while staying at a probation hostel, a court heard.

Jack Brooks, 24, was previously jailed in 2015 for 32 months for holding up an off-licence with a knife while wearing a zebra-striped onesie.

He was released on parole in September 2016 but is now back behind bars after punching the victim in his bed during a drunken attack at Highfield House probation hostel in Accrington on February 3 this year.

Brooks, of Lydia Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to ABH and has been jailed for six months.

The court heard how the trained chef and mechanic inflicted ‘unpleasant injuries’ including bruising to the front of the victim’s face and to the back of his neck.

The victim was left ‘distressed’ and he was also forced to move out of Highfield House to a different probation hostel.

In a victim statement, the victim said: “It just want to get on with my life and put this awful experience behind me.”

Richard Taylor, defending, said ‘alcohol has been his downfall’.

He told the court: “He’s only 24 years old but has accumulated a number of previous convictions.

“The last one, the attempted robbery, I don’t say this for any amusement value, I merely tell Your Honour the circumstances because they are somewhat odd.

“Dressed in a zebra onesie with a knife he went into a shop. It was during a snowy time and his footprints were followed back to his house.

"He was arrested and immediately admitted what he had done in drink.”

Mr Taylor said after Brooks launched the latest attack he reported himself to police.

He said: “He had been out with some other people and had been told certain things about the aggrieved that he had no empirical evidence of at all and as such he went back, having had a drink, and threw one punch.

“Not only did he admit the matter at the police station but he phoned the police to say what he had done. There was remorse.”

Sentencing, Recorder Mark Ainsworth said: “This man was in bed which is one place in life where you think you are going to be safe.

"It was obviously a very distressing incident for Mr Nuttall and the injuries were unpleasant.”