A former soldier who blamed ‘evil forces’ for making him sexually abuse a young girl has been jailed.

Brian Farrington, 74, committed the offence in the 1980s while living in Rising Bridge.

Burnley Crown Court heard Farrington, who served in the army for six years, sexually assaulted the victim and forced her to undress in front of him.

Susan Carter, prosecuting, told the court that when the victim was an adult and later confronted him Farrington he ‘apologised for his behaviour and said he was sorry for what he had done to her’.

The court heard that shortly afterwards he was ‘admitted for psychiatric help’ but the incident wasn’t reported to police.

Miss Carter said the victim later ‘threatened and confronted’ Farrington again about his actions and a few days later he ‘appeared at the doorstep and thrust £3,000 at her’.

The prosecutor said: “Although the defendant clearly blames other forces for his abuse, he did admit fully the extent of that abuse.

“The defendant made frank admissions about what he had done and how he derived sexual gratification which in the pre-sentence report he now seeks to resile from.”

A victim impact statement told of the ‘significant and enduring effect of the abuse’.

Farrington, now of Southfield Rise, Paignton, Torbay, pleaded guilty to indecent assault and was jailed for four years.

Neil Howard, defending, said Farrington had no previous convictions and was previously a ‘industrious and hard working member of society’ having worked in the army and later at a company for 23 years.

He told the court that Farrington now goes to church twice a day and is involved with charities and homeless centres ‘to try and repent for his past sins’. He said: “There’s been an extreme level of disgust and shame in his actions ever since.”

Mr Howard said his ‘mental health has been a factor’ and earlier this year he suffered from ‘manic behaviour and hallucinations’ which ‘all stem from the stress, shame and burden of carrying these offences’.

Judge Beverley Lunt said Farrington tried to blame what he did on ‘evil forces’ but told him ‘the only evil force was you’.

She told the court that he had ‘completely failed to accept’ that his behaviour was caused by his ‘own underlying deviant sexual interest’.