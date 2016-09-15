How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

JAILED: 'Sofa-surfing' man who helped burgle nursery to raise cash

Dylan Brown was caught at Safehands in Accrington armed with a screwdriver and wearing a balaclava and dark clothing

Safehands nursery on Haywood Road in Accrington.

A ‘sofa-surfing’ man who helped burgle a nursery because he was short of cash has been jailed.

Dylan Brown was caught red-handed by police inside the Safehands Nursery on Haywood Road in Accrington armed with a screwdriver and wearing a balaclava and dark clothing.

The 21-year-old had acted as ‘lookout’ with another man during the early hours raid on June 19 this year which caused £2,700 worth of damage.

Brown, of Belfield Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for seven months.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, told the court how police stumbled across the burglary while en-route to another incident and saw the alarm activated and Brown and another unknown man inside.

The court heard how Brown made his way onto the roof before being apprehended running off down a rear alleyway.

When arrested this first thing he asked police was ‘have you got the other one?’

Mr Parker said the other offender was not apprehended and the men had gained access to the nursery by smashing the glass on a fire exit door.

Internal doors and a filing cabinet were also damaged however no items were stolen.

The court heard how when interviewed by police, Brown tried to claim that he had been walking his dog and was approached by someone he knew and asked to help as lookout in exchange for ‘a few hundred quid’.

Nicholas Powell, a probation service officer who interviewed Brown, told the court how the trained apprentice joiner had suffered a relationship breakdown with his parents and was ‘sofa-surfing’ prior to the offence.

He told the court that Brown was ‘too proud to sign on’ for jobseekers allowance, was struggling for work and money and making the ‘slow movement towards criminality’.

Mr Powell said: “This offence was motivated purely for money. Since that time he has now got employment. It’s a local company who have a long-term contract at Gatwick Airport.

Emma Gilsenan, defending, urged the judge to suspend Brown’s sentence because of his young age, employment and that the offence was ‘out of character’.

She told the court: “He’s not a prolific or career criminal. He accepts full responsibility for his actions.

“His life is much more stable than it was.”

'I would be failing in my public duty if I didn’t send you to prison immediately'

Judge Mark Brown said he would be ‘failing in his public duty’ if he didn’t send Dylan Brown directly to prison.

The court heard how Brown was subject to two community orders and unpaid work at the time of the burglary following previous offences in 2015 for handling stolen goods, attempted theft and going equipped for theft.

Sentencing, he told the court: “In my judgement this was a planned and pre-meditated offence.

“You went to the scene equipped, had a crow bar, a screwdriver, were wearing balaclavas and dark clothing. While I accept that your role was that of lookout, nonetheless in the context of a joint enterprise I’m satisfied your were playing an important and full part.

“I would be failing in my public duty if I didn’t send you to prison immediately. This was a serious burglary and at the time you were on two separate community orders.

“Mr Powell has told me it was very much hoped at that stage that the court appearance and community order would have a significant impact upon you and be a turning point in your life.

"The appearances at court ought to have been a clear reminder to you that there is no future in crime.”

Previous Articles

JAILED: Threatening man who attacked police car with plank of wood

James French, from Accrington, was reported to officers after shouting and swearing on his street

Related Tags

In The News
Courts
Places
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Shopworker speaks of terror after being dragged 30ft across car park by getaway burglar
  2. Great Harwood
    LOCKED UP: Thug who tried to rob teenager of mobile phone at bus stop
  3. Accrington
    Man in his sixties found dead in Accrington flat
  4. Accrington
    Fed up residents call on police to put stop to 'crime spree'
  5. Accrington
    Brave mum Natalie Oldham helping families to cope with stillborn births

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Shopworker speaks of terror after being dragged 30ft across car park by getaway burglar
  2. Great Harwood
    LOCKED UP: Thug who tried to rob teenager of mobile phone at bus stop
  3. Accrington
    Man in his sixties found dead in Accrington flat
  4. Accrington
    Fed up residents call on police to put stop to 'crime spree'
  5. Accrington
    Brave mum Natalie Oldham helping families to cope with stillborn births

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist