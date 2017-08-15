Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men who caused a ‘horrifying’ house explosion as part of a £27,000 insurance scam have been jailed for a total of eight years.

Samuel Todd and Ryan Ibbitson poured ‘extensive’ amounts of petrol around the property on Cumberland Avenue in Clayton-le-Moors and turned on all the gas rings on the cooker before igniting the petrol, a court heard.

Preston Crown Court heard how the house, belonging to Hyndburn Homes, exploded within seconds, left the building ‘completely destroyed’ and costing £150,683 to rebuild.

Nine cannabis plants worth £5,000, which had been grown in the loft of the property, had been moved ‘a day or two’ before the explosion at 2am on April 15, 2014.

A family living next door, who weren’t inside at the time, were also forced to move out of their home for two years while repairs were carried out.

Judith McCullough, prosecuting, told the court the incident caused a lot of ‘upheaval’ for the family and that their roof, attic and a ‘craft room’ were destroyed.

The court heard how a cot they had kept was ‘completely destroyed’ along with Christmas decorations made by children.

Mrs McCullough said: "[The family] felt very angry towards those involved in the fire and [the defendants] didn’t give much thought as to how much damage they had caused.’

Ibbitson, 23, of Selby Close, Baxenden, and Todd, 27, of Spencer Street, Accrington, were found guilty after a trial of conspiracy to commit arson and being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Ibbitson was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

Todd earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

Both defendants also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis.

They were both jailed for four years.

Judge Jonathan Gibson said it was a ‘horrifying explosion’ which could have left people dead or badly injured.

He said: “Your families will suffer considerably as a result of the sentence of imprisonment which must follow.”

'Prison a disaster for defendants and their families'

Defence barrister Jeremy Lasker said a jail sentence would be a ‘disaster’ for Ryan Ibbitson and his family.

He told the court that the defendant ‘maintains his innocence but he understands your honour is duty bound to follow the verdicts of the jury’.

He told the court: “One only has to look at the video of the fire itself to appreciate how serious it could have been.

“Whatever their intentions were to cause the fire in order to make a false insurance claim, in my submission they never anticipated or expected the size, degree or amount of damage that was caused.

“An immediate sentence of imprisonment is going to have real and significant effects on quite a number of people. It’s a disaster not only for him but for all his family.”

Naeem Karbari, defending Samuel Todd, said the car-mad father-of-two had recently landed a ‘dream job’ as a mechanic and that prison could see his family lose their home.

He told the court that numerous references from family, neighbours and his employer ‘talk about Mr Todd as a man who loves his family, provides support to them and is a doting father’.