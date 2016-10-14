How we use Cookies
Karate, cadets and a fright night feature in our Time-trip column

  • Updated
  • By

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the 2000s?

This week’s Time-trip features karate black belts, cadets and a motorcycle club event.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week our photos show Accrington Academy black belt gradings and the landlord of Accrington’s Globe pub, Wayne Welch, who had his head shaved for cot death charity Forget-Me-Not by June Howe.

There is also a shot of Matthew Plummer and Emma Hornby from the Army Cadet Force who left the Accrington Detachment and were presented with plaques by Sgt David Ryan (left) and detachment commander Lt Debra Cassidy at The Stanley Social Club.

Finally, there is a photograph of guests enjoying the Accrington Motorcycle Club’s fright night.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them into us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.

