Karate, cadets and a fright night feature in our Time-trip column

This week’s Time-trip features karate black belts, cadets and a motorcycle club event.

This week our photos show Accrington Academy black belt gradings and the landlord of Accrington’s Globe pub, Wayne Welch, who had his head shaved for cot death charity Forget-Me-Not by June Howe.

There is also a shot of Matthew Plummer and Emma Hornby from the Army Cadet Force who left the Accrington Detachment and were presented with plaques by Sgt David Ryan (left) and detachment commander Lt Debra Cassidy at The Stanley Social Club.

Finally, there is a photograph of guests enjoying the Accrington Motorcycle Club’s fright night.

