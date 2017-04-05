Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two kind-hearted students have raised £2,500 towards the refurbishment and redevelopment of a Ugandan school.

Maddie Roberts and her friend William Towneley, 16, who attend St Christopher’s High School in Accrington, stayed in the remote village of Iki Iki with a local family and helped the Bumba Foundation with various projects and teaching the children English.

They were joined by Maddie’s father David who has supported the charity through his Barrowford company CoolKit, for which he is a non-executive director.

He said: “Me, my daughter Maddie and her friend William Towneley have just got back from helping the Foundation with one of their projects.

“It was really challenging - there are famine conditions and people just don’t have enough food.

“The living conditions were very different to what we have at home and it was a huge culture shock, but the generosity of the village people, and the massive smiles of the kids who followed us everywhere was very humbling.

“We had a life changing experience.

“We worked hard whilst we were there in 37 degree heat, lived and ate in a remote Ugandan village, danced with the kids and made some lasting friendships.”