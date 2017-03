Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kitchen fire started after a PIZZA box was accidentally left in an oven.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to George Street in Rishton shortly after 7pm on Friday, March 24.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A pizza box left inadvertently in an oven set alight and the kitchen of the house filled with smoke. The occupants got out without injury.” Crews used a portable fan unit to clear the smoke.