A shop assistant was threatened by a man who claimed to have a knife in an off licence robbery.

Police have released CCTV images after a robber stole the cash drawer from Bargain Booze on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday, December 28.

Lancashire Police say a man dressed in black entered the store at around 7.45pm and picked up a packet of rice from the shelves which he went behind a counter to scan.

A shop assistant was then threatened by the man, who claimed to be carrying a knife, before he ripped the cash drawer from the desk and made off with the contents.

Officers are still to confirm the exact amount stolen. No arrests have so far been made.

Detective Constable Ben Lyons, of Blackburn CID, said: “We would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as part of our enquiries. If you know him, or indeed if you are the man himself, we would urge you to get in touch with us.

“There were also several pedestrians and drivers in the area at the time this incident occurred and we would urge anybody who saw what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log number 1081 of December 28.