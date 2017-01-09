Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have tackled a large kitchen blaze at a converted farm building.

Two crews from Hyndburn and one from Burnley were called to Sandy Lane in Accrington, near to the A56, to reports of a building fire with people trapped inside.

A Hyndburn station spokesperson said: “On arrival of the crews the occupier was found safe and well in a different part of the building.

“The fire was in a ground floor kitchen causing substantial damage to ground floor rooms.

“Eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the premises and extinguished the fire using hose reels.”

The incident happened just after midnight on Monday, January 9.