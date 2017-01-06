Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are just hours left to nominate ‘star’ hospital staff for a public award to recognise their exceptional work with patients and families.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust want to hear from patients, and their family and friends who have been on the receiving end of exceptional care, or have benefited from the efforts of a member of staff who has gone that extra mile.

If so, they can nominate a member of staff or team for the ‘ELLIE’ award, one of the Trust’s Staff Thank you And Recognition (STAR) awards, but time is running out as the deadline for entries is Friday, January 6.

The STAR Awards honour staff nominated by colleagues, however the ‘ELLIE’ award is the only award where nominations are made by members of the public, patients or their families.

Last year’s winner of the ‘ELLIE’ award was the Clayton District Nursing team who were praised for their constant support to a terminally ill patient and his family during his final weeks of life. Care and support for the family continues this day.

A spokesperson for the Clayton-le-Moors based team said: “It is an honour and a massive deal to receive the ELLIE award; we didn’t realise the impact we have and it’s lovely to know that we did a good job and made a massive difference to our patient and his family.”

Kevin McGee, Chief Executive of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The ‘ELLIE’ Award is an opportunity for members of the local community to recognise and celebrate the staff members who show exceptional compassion, kindness and skill above and beyond the call of duty everyday – giving safe, personal and effective care at its best.”

To nominate a team or staff member visit www.elht.nhs.uk/ELLIEAward to download a form and send it via email to Starawards2@elht.nhs.uk or via post to: STAR Awards, Learning & Development, Learning Centre, Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital, Haslingden Road, Blackburn, BB2 3HH.