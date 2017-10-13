Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At least SEVEN Hyndburn streets have been targeted by stone flag thieves in four weeks, it’s been confirmed.

Lancashire County Council said Napier Street, Foster Street, Avenue Parade, Royds Street, Spencer Street and Lime Road in Accrington, and Lock Street in Oswaldtwistle have been damaged since mid-September. Some have been targeted twice.

The Observer reported last week how more than 20 ‘high value’ paving stones were stolen from Lock Street overnight to the ‘shock’ of residents the next morning.

County hall bosses said they are in the process of reporting the incidents to police.

Dwayne Lowe, Lancashire County Council highways manager, said: “There have been a number of incidents recently involving the theft of stone flags in the Hyndburn area.

“This week we have made temporary repairs to Lock Street with asphalt to make the surface safe, however as this is a conservation area we will contact Hyndburn council to discuss an appropriate permanent repair.

"If the county council is replacing a footway we always contact residents by letter beforehand.”