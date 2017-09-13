Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to return lost money to its rightful owner.

Officers said a ‘quantity of cash’ was left behind by a female shopper at the Asda store on Hyndburn Road in Accrington around 2pm on Saturday, September 9, and was found by security staff.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “The police along with Asda would like to return some lost cash to its rightful owner.

“The staff has a picture of the female and would like her to get in touch with them. If you believe this to be yours can you attend Asda and speak with security to receive your money?”