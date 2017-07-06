Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council bosses say the are taking legal action against the owner of a derelict building to force him to ‘make it safe’.

Police have issued a warning saying that youngsters are breaking into Oswald House and putting themselves at risk.

Council bosses say they will use all ‘appropriate legal remedies’ to secure and make the building safe.

It comes after concerns were raised at an area forum meeting by the police and Councillor Peter Britcliffe.

Following the meeting, Councillor Clare Cleary, Hyndburn council’s cabinet member for housing and regeneration, said; “The concerns and frustrations expressed by the police and Coun Britcliffe are shared by the council and for that reason we are pursuing the owner of Oswald House through the courts.

“We will use all appropriate legal remedies to secure and make the building safe.

“We have successfully obtained one prosecution against the building owner but the works remain outstanding and therefore the council is in the process of returning to the court to get a further order for the building owner to carry out the necessary repairs.”

PCSO Julie Rosthorn told the meeting that officers are being called to the site ‘day after day’.

She said: “It’s taking up a lot of police resources and at some point somebody is going to seriously harm themselves.

“It’s a really dangerous building.

“We are called so often to that building to people reported inside it when we’ve got such limited resources.

“The council have been boarding it up but it’s cheap plyboard because the owner is not prepared to pay.

"The police are onto the owner constantly.”

County councillor and area forum chairman Peter Britcliffe told the meeting that a businessman has approached the owner to buy the site, which is in a conservation area, with a view to turning the area into housing and ‘possibly a small supermarket’.

He added: “A warning should go out to these young people that they really are risking their lives by playing inside it. It’s a dreadful situation.”

On their facebook page, Hyndburn police said: “The building is derelict, on three floors and is in a really dangerous state of repair.”

The Observer is trying to contact the owner for comment.