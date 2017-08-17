12:20

Law degrees for these two happy Accrington Academy students

Courteney Taylor, 18, from Accrington, is now aiming to go to Manchester University to study law after achieving As in law and psychology and a B in sociology.

She said: “They are good results but I was only seven marks off an A in sociology which is annoying.

“I have been up since 4am this morning. I going to be tired later when I go out. I will probably be asleep by 10pm.

“I have been here since year seven and it’s been great. It’s been really helpful coming to the Sixth Form as well because you know all the teachers.”

Fellow pupil Imogen Smith, 18, from Accrington, will also study law and criminology at Leicester University after getting a B in law and Cs in religious studies and psychology.

She said: “They were better than I expected. I’m happy overall. I can’t wait to go to university and I was to go into law after that.

“It’s only the last few days that I’ve been nervous.”