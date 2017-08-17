Accrington students are preparing to find out if the months of hard work, revision and exams has paid off as they made their way to schools in the borough to pick up those all important brown envelopes that could secure them a place at their dream university.
Law degrees for these two happy Accrington Academy students
Courteney Taylor, 18, from Accrington, is now aiming to go to Manchester University to study law after achieving As in law and psychology and a B in sociology.
She said: “They are good results but I was only seven marks off an A in sociology which is annoying.
“I have been up since 4am this morning. I going to be tired later when I go out. I will probably be asleep by 10pm.
“I have been here since year seven and it’s been great. It’s been really helpful coming to the Sixth Form as well because you know all the teachers.”
Fellow pupil Imogen Smith, 18, from Accrington, will also study law and criminology at Leicester University after getting a B in law and Cs in religious studies and psychology.
She said: “They were better than I expected. I’m happy overall. I can’t wait to go to university and I was to go into law after that.
“It’s only the last few days that I’ve been nervous.”
Rebecca scores As in Law and English
Rebecca Edwards, 18, from Accrington, achieved As in law and English and Bs in maths and religious studies and will now go on to study law at Manchester University.
She said: “They were a lot better than I expected. I thought I would get just Bs and Cs and not As. It’s pretty shocking.
“The English and law exams were all right and I think that’s why I got As but maths and RS were pretty challenging.
“I have been trying to keep my mind off today and I’ve been away on holiday. I didn’t really start to think about it properly until the last few weeks and it’s been terrifying.
“After university I want to have a career but I’m not 100 per cent sure what in, hopefully something to do with law.”
This Accrington Academy pupil is the first EVER to get a place at Oxford
Natalie Whitham has become the first ever Accrington Academy student to secure a place at Oxford University.
The 18-year-old, from Accrington, achieved four A*s in law, maths, ethics and psychology and will now go on to study law.
She said: “I’m very proud to be the first person to go to Oxford. I’m speechless really. My parents are very proud too.
These grades are not what I was expecting at all. I was hoping for maybe one of them to be an A* but not all of them.
“I wasn’t so sure how the exams went but it looks like I handled them well. I put in a lot of hard work and didn’t really stop around exam season.
“I have been trying to block today out of my brain but you always know that it was looming. It’s been quite a stressful few weeks.
“Hopefully after university I can become a barrister but we will see how it goes.”
All the results and reaction from St Christopher's Sixth Form
Here’s a link to our full story on St Christopher’s Sixth Form 2017 A Level results.
First rise in six years in rate of top grades
More than one in four A-level entries scored at least an A grade this year as the proportion of exams awarded the highest results rose for the first time in six years.
National figures show that 26.3% of A-level entries scored an A* or A this summer, up 0.5 percentage points on 2016. It is the first time the A*-A pass rate has risen since 2011.
The rise comes amid major changes to the qualifications, with the first grades awarded in 13 subjects that have been reformed, with a move away from coursework and modular exams throughout the course, making them more challenging for students.
The figures, published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) also show boys have pulled further ahead at the highest grade while girls remain ahead in terms of A*-A grades.
The statistics, for England, Wales and Northern Ireland, also show:
- The overall A*-E pass-rate has fallen by 0.2 percentage points to 97.9%
- The proportion of entries awarded the highest result - A* - has risen 0.2 percentage points to 8.3%
- Among the 13 reformed subjects only, results are down slightly compared to the equivalent subjects in 2016
When comparing 18-year-old results, the proportion of A* grades for these courses is down 0.5 percentage points to 7.2%, A*-A grades have dropped 0.7 percentage points to 24.3% and A*-E results have fallen 0.5 percentage points to 98.1%.
St Christopher's Sixth Form student says sister will 'follow in her footsteps'
Jess Odgers, 17, from Roughlee, achieved an A* in biology and As in chemistry and physics.
She said: “I was just happy when I got into Edinburgh University to go veterinary medicine, It made my day.
“It’s a five-year course and after that I want to become a vet.
“It’s been a great sixth form to come to and my sister is following in my footsteps in September.”
Charlotte Buffey, 19, from Brierfield, will study an engineering apprenticeship at Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick after getting a B in maths, a C in computer science and a D in physics.
She said: “I was hoping to get straight Bs but I’m happy with what I got.”
More pupil's stories from St Christopher's Sixth Form
William Gray, 18, from Great Harwood, surpassed his expectations by getting A*s in amths and further maths and an A in physics.
He said: “They are better than I expected. I was hoping for three As.
“I’m going to Manchester University to study maths and at the moment I don’t have any plans for after that.
“It’s been a nerve-racking time, particularly the last few days. It’s a big relief that it’s now all over.”
Sam considering Masters or PhD after computer science degree in Nottingham
Sam Hackett, 18, from Burnley, got three As in maths, computer science and chemistry will also study computer science at Nottingham University.
He said: “I was one mark off an A* in maths so it was pretty close. The maths exams were hard so I’m pleased to get so close.
“After university I might look to do a masters or a PHD. I’ve been at St Christopher’s for two years and had a good time.”
Top results will 'spur on academy' for next year
Nicola Palmer, Head of School at Accrington Academy said: “This success is a tribute to our students, who are now seeing the impact of all their hard work and dedication, and to our staff, who work tirelessly to support and encourage our students to meet their potential. I know that these results will help to spur on the rest of the academy as we aim to match this success next summer.”
Amongst the academy’s top results were Natalie Whitham, whose four A* passes have earned her a place studying law at Oxford University, Courteney Taylor who has secured a place at Manchester University, Brandon AShton who is going on to Edge Hill University, Andy Hilton Benjamin who will be studying at the University of Salford and Courtney Sargeson who is going on to Manchester University.
Accrington Academy gets first ever Oxbridge place
Students at Accrington Academy are celebrating another successful year of A Level results this year, with five students set to study law at top universities - including the academy’s very first Oxbridge place.
Overall across the Sixth Form, 51 per cent of qualifications achived A* or A and 67 per cent achieved A*-B, both figures up on last year’s results according to the academy. For A2 Level qualifications alone, 51 per cent were graded at A*-B and 18 per cent achieved the top grades of A* and A.
Andy O’Brien, Principal of Accrington Academy, said: “Once again our Sixth Form students have achieved an excellent set of results, with an increase in the higher grades across all subject areas and more students than ever exceeding expectations.
“We are delighted that this year we will see so many students moving onto the best universities across the country. It is also a milestone year for the academy, as we see our first ever student heading to Oxford University, with many more going on to study a wide range of subjects at Prestigious Russell Group institutions.”
Accrington Academy students achieve 67% A*-B grades
Triple A for James with STEM subjects
James Tattersall, 18, from Accrington will now study computer science at Warwick University after getting three As in maths, chemistry and computer science.
He said: “I’ve been trying not to think about it the last few weeks and to keep myself busy but time has been going fairly slow.
The results are what I expected and what I needed. Some of the exams were quite nice and some were tough. It depended on the subject.
Doors opening at Rolls Royce for Rachel
Rachel Crowe, 18, from Accrington, who now become a trainee management accountant at Rolls Royce after achieving an A* in business and As in maths and geography.
She said: “I was just hoping to get three Bs as that’s what I needed. I wasn’t expecting to get what I did.
“I’m not going to be doing my dream job which is working with other peoples numbers. I applied on a whim and got in.
“I’m going to be starting work straight away and doing accountancy qualifications rather than a degree.
“I have been here for seven and years and I’m really going to miss it.”
Rebecca off to Cambridge with clean sweep of A* and As
Rebecca Hartley, 18, from Burnley, got an A* in history and As in classics and English literature.
She will now go to Cambridge University to study English literature.
She said: “They were what I was hoping for but I didn’t think I would get them.
“I found some of the exams this year tough, particularly history and some of the literature papers.
“I have not really been sleeping the last few weeks so it’s a big relief.
“I thought there was nothing to lose by applying to Cambridge. The interview process was quite nerve-racking.
“I have absolutely no plans for after university. I just want to get through the next three years and go from there.”
St Christopher's Sixth Form student Jemina heading to Manchester University
Jemima Jones, 18, from Accrington, got an A* in sociology, an A in physics and a B in law.
She will now go to Manchester University to study psychology.
She said: “It’s been very nerve-racking. One minute I was telling myself I was going to be all right and then the next minute I said I wasn’t going to do it.
“The results were better than I expected and I got into university which is great. I don’t have any plans for after that.”
Durham beckons for brainy Niamh
Niamh Crabtree, 18, from Burnley, achieved an A* in physics and As in biology and chemistry and will now study biochemistry at Durham University.
She said: “They were much better than I thought. I was hoping to get three As as that’s what I needed so I’m really happy.
“I have been here the whole seven years at both the school and the sixth form and really liked it. The teachers have been very supportive.”
Oliver's got a real head for numbers with maths A*
Oliver Boult, 18, from Burnley, achieved an A* in maths and As in further maths and physics.
He will now go on to study maths at York University before pursuing a career in banking or finance.
He said: “I’m over the moon with that. I wasn’t expecting anything like those results., especially in physics.
“The whole class did a mock exam a couple of weeks before and I got the lowest and a U as well so to get an A is amazing.
“I have got into York University which was my first choice. My family are very happy. My mum hasn’t slept but it’s over now.”
What to do if you don't get the grades
With students finding out their A Level results this morning, Oxford Open Learning Trust have an expert comment on what students should consider if they don’t get the grades.
Dr Nick Smith, courses director and founder of Oxford Open Learning Trust, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many students with smiling faces on A-level results day. Today is a day for all students to be proud of their hard work. However, some students may have been hit with the news that they didn’t get the results they needed. We’re here to reassure them that they needn’t worry! There are a couple of options to explore if you didn’t get the results you expected.
“Firstly, students should consider going through clearing at a different university if their chosen courses are no longer an option. Many students worry that a different university will not offer them the experience they had hoped for, but remember the experience is what you make of it! You may even find that the university you end up at is a better option than your original choice.
“Secondly, if you didn’t get the grades for your chosen course, it may be worth considering whether the course is right for you. Would you be better off choosing a different path? Would you benefit more from an apprenticeship or a different university course?
“For some students, taking a gap year to get work experience, travel and discover their passion may be a blessing in disguise. With distance learning, you can complete the A levels you need for your new chosen path with the flexibility to work and gain some vital experience at the same time.”
Heading over to Accrington Academy for more results
Sixth form head - results are testament to pupils' hard work at 'difficult time'
St Christopher’s Sixth Form has achieved 82 per cent A* to C and 100 per cent A* to E results for 2017.
Paul Cuff, head of sixth form and deputy headteacher at St Christopher’s High School, said the results were an improvement on last year.
He said: “We are very happy with the results and it’s a great testament to the hard work of the pupils and staff during a very difficult time when A Levels are reforming.
“It’s a big challenge and the students have really done themselves proud.
“They are now going on top some of the top universities like Cambridge and doing higher apprenticeships.
St Christopher's Sixth Form achieves 82% A*-C and 100% A*-E results
Anxious faces at St Christopher's High School as pupils get results
Reporter Jon Macpherson is at St Christopher’s High School in Accrington where pupils are getting their all-important A Level results.
A-level results day 2017
Teenagers are today receiving their A-level results, with around one in four entries expected to receive top grades.
Boys are likely to outperform girls again in terms of A*s, with one expert suggesting that they could also close the gap with their female classmates at the A grade boundary.
Last year, a quarter (25.8%) of A-level entries across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, were awarded an A* or A, compared to 25.9% the year before, and 27% five years ago.
Official figures show that 8.5% of UK boys’ entries were given the highest result of A*, compared to 7.7% of girls’ entries, while there was just a 0.3 percentage point gap at A*-A, with girls ahead on 26%.
This year’s results mark a key step in major reforms to A-levels introduced by government in recent years, including a move away from coursework and modular exams, as well as a significant decision to separate AS-levels to form standalone qualifications.