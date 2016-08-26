Accrington defendants up before the courts

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:

Adam John Cowell, 33, of Holly Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink-driving. He was fined £240, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Daniel Philip Cunliffe, 28, of Rimington Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink-driving. He was fined £200, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Robert Moss, 50, of Higher Rhoden, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to drink-driving. He was fined £300, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Stacey Nimmo, 38, of Albert Street, Church, pleaded guilty to committing fraud by dishonestly failing to disclose to Hyndburn Council information in relation to housing benefit and failing to disclose information to the Department for Work and Pensions in relation to Employment Support Allowance. She was given a five-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement and a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Colin Gordon, 50, of Spring Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was ordered to pay £15 compensation.

David Malacky Terrell, 32, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Accrington. He was ordered to pay £50 compensation and £85 costs.

Nasar Mahmood Kabel, 33, of St Cecelia Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £175, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Matthew James Weller, 35, of Washington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to theft. He was jailed for 10 weeks.

Muhammad Haroon, 32, of Elmfield Street, Church, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He was fined £140, ordered to pay £150 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Charlotte Corbett, 27, of Bright Street, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Daniel Cunningham, 26, of Cross Street, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in his absence of using a television without a licence. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Vicky Hamilton, 27, of Cotton Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Julie Robinson, 50, of Roe Greave Road, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Mohammed Khabib Dad, 36, of Princess Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a 12-month community order with a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a 12-month restraining order, fined £25 and ordered to pay £200 costs.

Anthony David James Ankers, 22, of Norfolk Grove, Church, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, two counts of common assault and one count of resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 100 hours’ unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Glynn Derek Threlfall, 23, of Henry Street, Church, pleaded guilty to harassment. He was given a 12-month community order with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Kyle Bremner, 18, of Moss Hall Road, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of driving without due care and attention. He was fined £440, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on his licence.

Steven Anthony Jones, 30, of Northfield Road, Rising Bridge, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a van after consuming alcohol in excess of the prescribed limit. He was fined £340, ordered to pay £85 costs and given 10 points on his driving licence.