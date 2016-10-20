How we use Cookies
Accrington's Dickensian Christmas event WILL go ahead despite funds shortfall

  • Updated
  • By

But organisers say they need another £2,000 to repeat last year's success

Accrington’s Dickensian Christmas event WILL go ahead it’s been confirmed, after withdrawn sponsorship threw it into doubt.

Organisers of the festive extravaganza, which last year saw thousands flock to Warner Street to enjoy the fun, were afraid they would have to cancel it, but say it is now back on again after Hyndburn council stepped in to help them.

Evonne Harwood and Kate Furey will extend this year’s fun over two streets - Warner Street and Church Street, and hope to attract up to 15,000 visitors.

But they say they are still in need of an extra £2,000 to fund the entertainment planned and are calling on local people and businesses to make a donation.

Evonne, who runs the Pink Magpie Vintage Emporium on Warner Street, said: “The event being on two streets means a massive rise in insurance costs. We need a proper stage, extra marquees with generators and lighting, safety and first aid equipment, toilets and a bigger road closure than last year.

“We want to keep these events free so they can be enjoyed by everybody despite their financial circumstances. The best part last year was thousands of people singing Christmas songs together.

“People just haven’t stopped talking about the whole thing - it was amazing.”

The event is on December 8 from 4.30 to 9pm. Donate at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kathryn-furey-1.

