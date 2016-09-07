'Baby Boom' at Springhill Care Home with five staff members pregnant

A care home in Accrington is experiencing its very own baby boom with five staff members pregnant at the same time.

Mums-to-be Paige Smith-Phelps, 22, Collette Mellor, 24, Chelsea Spencer, 18, and Amy Hopwood, 21, all from Accrington, and Emily Birtwistle, 24, from Great Harwood, are all due to give birth over the next few months.

Springhill Care Home marked the occasion by holding a special baby shower with colleagues, residents and family members.

Bernadette Bennett, service manager, said: “Everyone is very close at Springhill, and we all enjoy a good party, so getting together to celebrate the good news was a wonderful occasion and we can’t wait to meet the babies.”

All of the mums to be are due to have their babies in late October or November.