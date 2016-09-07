How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

'Baby Boom' at Springhill Care Home with five staff members pregnant

Paige Smith-Phelps, Collette Mellor, Emily Birtwistle, Chelsea Spencer and Amy Hopwood enjoyed a joint baby shower

A care home in Accrington is experiencing its very own baby boom with five staff members pregnant at the same time.

Mums-to-be Paige Smith-Phelps, 22, Collette Mellor, 24, Chelsea Spencer, 18, and Amy Hopwood, 21, all from Accrington, and Emily Birtwistle, 24, from Great Harwood, are all due to give birth over the next few months.

Springhill Care Home marked the occasion by holding a special baby shower with colleagues, residents and family members.

Bernadette Bennett, service manager, said: “Everyone is very close at Springhill, and we all enjoy a good party, so getting together to celebrate the good news was a wonderful occasion and we can’t wait to meet the babies.”

All of the mums to be are due to have their babies in late October or November.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Long serving headteacher to leave classroom after more than 30 years

Stephanie Grimshaw will leave Springhill Primary School in Accrington in December

Related Tags

Places
Springhill
Great Harwood
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Church
    Police appeal for wanted man
  2. Hyndburn
    Back to school: Your pictures of your child's first day
  3. Accrington
    Men found with stab wounds in Accrington 'may have been injured elsewhere' - police
  4. Accrington
    Pizza giant Papa John's eyes Arndale store as work begins on new Dominos
  5. Springhill
    'Baby Boom' at Springhill Care Home with five staff members pregnant

Most Read

  1. Church
    Police appeal for wanted man
  2. Hyndburn
    Back to school: Your pictures of your child's first day
  3. Accrington
    Men found with stab wounds in Accrington 'may have been injured elsewhere' - police
  4. Accrington
    Pizza giant Papa John's eyes Arndale store as work begins on new Dominos
  5. Springhill
    'Baby Boom' at Springhill Care Home with five staff members pregnant

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist