Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley assistant manager Jimmy Bell is urging his side to start finding the back of the net or risk more inconsistency in the league.

The Reds are back in League Two action this weekend when they travel to Brisbane Road to take on Leyton Orient.

Stanley are in 20th place in the division, just three points above the relegation zone, and Bell believes they need to be more clinical with their finishing.

“Goals have been a problem lately but just look at what we have, people like Rommy Boco, Billy Kee, Terry Gornell, Shay McCartan and John O’Sullivan – there are goals in those players and goals in this team,” he told the club’s official website.

“I’m sure once we start getting on a run the confidence will come back for those players and they’ll be flying again.

“We need consistency in the league. That’s the only way you climb the table. In one-off games it’s different. We know we can beat anyone in a one off game.”

Despite their poor league form, Accrington have managed to reach the third round of the FA Cup following a convincing 3-0 win at Woking last week.

They will now host Luton Town in the latest stage of the competition, and Bell thinks the team may find things easier when they aren’t playing in the league.

“Possibly the cups suit us. The results don’t lie if you beat a Premier League team in Burnley and a top League One team in Bradford twice,” he said.

“We’ve done really well in those cups this season but we’ve also done well against the big sides in the league; the Blackpools, Notts Countys, Doncasters, Portsmouths and the like.”

One player that was missing from the Stanley team against Woking last weekend was Bristol City loanee Zak Vyner, after he was stretchered off against Yeovil. It is still unknown whether he will be back this weekend, while Janoi Donacien may also still be missing as he continues his recovery.

“Zak’s had a range of tests and seen specialists and at the moment we’d have to call him a doubt as he’s still waiting for all of those results,” said Bell.

“If those results come back and it’s all clear then we’ll see.

“Janoi Donacien is still recovering from surgery too but should only be another few days or so.”

This weekend’s opponents Leyton Orient have found things just as tough so far this season, with the team currently occupying 22nd place, just one spot above the drop zone.

They have lost their last three league games in a row, including a 3-1 defeat to promotion hopefuls Doncaster Rovers in their last league clash.

FA Cup Second Round

Woking 0 Stanley 3

Accrington Stanley moved into the third round of the FA Cup after an impressive victory over non-league Woking on Saturday.

Two goals from Billy Kee along with a header from John O’Sullivan was enough to earn the Reds the win over the National League side.

Things were made difficult for Woking in the first half when they had

midfielder Charlie Carter sent off for a dangerous foul on Accrington

captain Seamus Conneely.

Stanley will now host Luton Town at the Wham Stadium in the next round of the competition in early January.

It was a fast start to the match at Kingfield, with Woking causing plenty of problems for Accrington in the opening stages.

Dennon Lewis got on the end of a pass from Chigozie Ugwu after just three minutes, but the forward dragged his shot wide when he should have done better.

After surviving the early storm from the hosts, Accrington began to dictate play as the half went on and they went close when Paddy Lacey’s 20 yard free kick was narrowly off target.

Woking were still dangerous at the other end though, with Matty Pearson needed to make a last ditch tackle to deny Ugwu.

Woking goalkeeper Brandon Hall was called into action on 25 minutes when he kept out Jordan Clark’s shot, but there was nothing he could do a few moments later when the Reds finally took the lead.

Pearson’s cross into the box wasn’t cleared by the opposition defence, allowing Kee to slot the ball home and make it 1-0 to Accrington.

Things went from bad to worse for the National League side as just one minute later they were reduced to 10 men.

Carter’s high challenge on Conneely was worthy enough of a red card according to the referee, meaning that Carter was shown his marching orders.

Stanley nearly took advantage of the extra man straight away when O’Sullivan tried his luck, but it was Kee who doubled the lead when he got his second of the afternoon on 42 minutes.

Pearson was provider once again, sending a low cross into the box to Kee, who fired home to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Kee nearly got his hat-trick shortly after the restart when he turned and shot in the box, but goalkeeper Hall was able to keep the effort out with his legs.

It seemed that a third goal was an inevitably though as Accrington continued to pile on the pressure, and their hard work was rewarded when they found the net again on 61 minutes.

Jordan Clark did well on the left hand side before sending a cross into the box, with O’Sullivan on hand to head home and put any hopes of a Woking comeback to bed.

Scott Brown nearly added a fourth for the visitors when his long range strike flew wide, while Rommy Boco also threatened.

Sub Terry Gornell then went close in the final minute, but in the end Stanley had to settle for the comfortable 3-0 win.

“Woking started really well and for a game like this teams will always raise their game. But it’s nothing new to us coming to grounds like this – it’s possibly a bit better than ours!

“We’ve been brought up on non-league football so we know how these teams play. They had a good chance after a minute and if that goes in you are looking at a totally different concept of a game.

“The sending off made it ten times easier for us, but fair play to Woking, they kept plugging away and making it difficult for us.

“I was a bit disappointed with the way we saw out the last 20 minutes because we got sloppy and let the game be played in our half when we should have been looking for more goals.

“We played some good attacking football and created some good chance and thankfully we took some of them.

“The first goal was important in settling the nerves and possibly quietening the crowd a little bit. There will be plenty of teams who go out at this stage having been fancied to win their game, so to overcome this hurdle is a good achievement for us.”

Accrington: Chapman, Pearson, Beckles, Hughes, McConville, O’Sullivan, Brown (Davies 88’), Conneely, Clark, Lacey (Boco 58’), Kee (Gornell 72’) Not used: Parish, McCartan, Hewitt, Sykes