Car destroyed after being deliberately set on fire

A car has been destroyed after it was deliberately set on fire in Oswaldtwistle.

The incident happened on playing fields off Harvey Street in Oswaldtwistle on Saturday, October 8 at around 11.20pm and two fire crews from Hyndburn were called to the scene.

The car was completely burnt out and fire crews used one jet to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported and Lancashire police were informed by Fire and Rescue.