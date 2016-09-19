Chance to have your say on Accrington's new town square

THE public are being invited to have their say on what they think Accrington’s new town square should look like.

A consultation is set to be launched on Monday, September 26, at Accrington town hall and will run until Saturday, October 1.

Draft proposals will be presented at the event along with the story of what has happened with the town square so far.

The plans are part of the Townscape Heritage Initiative, and international architects IBI Group have been appointed to help the Council to draw up plans for the Heritage Lottery-funded town square, which will be in front of the town and market hall.

Councillor Clare Cleary, cabinet member for Accrington town centre, said: “These are momentous times for Accrington and we want as many people as possible to come along and have their say about the proposals for the new town square.”

A member of the consultant design team and Council’s Townscape Heritage Team will be on hand at the events to chat to visitors about the proposals.

There will also be an opportunity at the final event, to join Accrington Camera Club members in a photography workshop, capturing images of Accrington town centre.

The aim is to involve Accrington residents in the Camera Club’s quest to mark the town centre changes.

Meeting every hour on the hour at 12noon, 1pm and 2pm outside the Town Hall on Saturday October 1, everyone is welcome, just bring a camera.

Coun Cleary added: “The Accrington Pals story will be incorporated into the design and all will be revealed during this consultation.”

Events will be held at Accrington Town Hall on Monday, September 26 and Tuesday, September 27 from 12noon until 4pm, Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29 from 12noon-7pm and Friday September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 10am-4pm.

For more information about the consultation events, contact Townscape Heritage Officer Annette Birch on 01254 388111 or email annette.birch@hyndburnbc.gov.uk

For further information about photography workshops, please contact Accrington Camera Club President Wayne by emailing Waynerushworth@hotmail.co.uk or by calling 07867 625 096.

