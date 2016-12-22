Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grandmother who was left heartbroken after losing treasured rings she had prized for nearly 60 years has spoken of a ‘Christmas miracle’ after they were found and returned.

Margaret Robinson was left “in tears” at the discovery that she had lost her wedding and engagement bands, just before the sixth anniversary of husband Terry’s death.

But following our appeal last week, she received a phone call saying they had been found by staff at Accrington’s Store Twenty One, where she had been shopping.

An “overwhelmed” Margaret, 79, has thanked the Observer and sales assistant Natalie Bartholomew, who took the time out this week to return the rings in person to her home.

Margaret, of Higher Gate Road, Huncoat, said she was on tenterhooks after Natalie’s partner Nick Haworth left a message on her answer machine saying they had found two rings and hoped they were hers. He said my partner works in Store Twenty One and she must have been sweeping up and tied the two rings together and put them in lost property,” Margaret said. “I said ‘wow’. I thought I’d never see them. I sat down as I’ve got a bad heart and I was so overwhelmed, but I wasn’t completely sure until I actually got them.

“I had an inkling they were mine when they described them to me. I want to thank the Observer very, very much. It’s lovely and it’s made my Christmas. I’ve had them for 60 years. If it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t have got them back.”

Margaret had noticed the nine carat gold rings were missing when she took her gloves off after returning home from shopping in Accrington last month. She had got into the habit of wearing them on her little finger when they became too small for her ring finger.

She added: “It puts my faith back in people. I thought they were lost for ever. Now they are on my necklace. I’m not putting them back on my hand until they fit properly. I think it’s a miracle!”

Natalie, 28, who lives in Accrington, said the rings had been put in lost property after she had found them with a colleague.

She added: “I read the article on Saturday night and it just clicked. We rang her to say we had found some rings and hoped they were hers.

“We showed her the rings and she said ‘yes’ they were hers. Her eyes started filling up and she said was really grateful.”