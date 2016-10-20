Council to invest in Smartwater to tackle spate of stone thefts

Council bosses say they will invest in deterrents including Smartwater to combat a spate of stone thefts.

Tory leader Coun Tony Dobson has warned that criminals may “take the whole town apart” if nothing is done and has called for action to deter and help catch those involved in the recent thefts, which have plagued his ward.

He said: “Barnfield, in particular, is struggling with stone thefts - people are going out shopping for an hour and coming back to find all the stone is gone from the front wall of their home. A number of residents have been targeted. One man was sat in his front room watching TV and by the time his programme had finished all the stone was gone from his front wall.”

Coun Dobson has met with criminal deterrents manufacturers Smartwater, and called for Hyndburn council to take action.

Smartwater is a permanent, traceable liquid which can be used to mark stone and show up under ultraviolet light, so that items can be traced if stolen. It also provides signs alerting would-be thieves to the fact that forensic marking is used.

Coun Dobson wants the council to buy the products in bulk and use them in public areas and allow residents to then buy them to protect their homes.

He added: “This could be really cost effective. It’s a good use of public money. At the moment it’s costing us in time and costing residents in insurance claims. I’d urge residents and the council to invest in this. If we don’t do something they may take the whole town apart.”

Hyndburn council leader Coun Miles Parkinson said the authority is going to invest in Smartwater, as well as signage and CCTV.

He said: “The council will try to be proactive in any way it can to prevent stone thefts. Smartwater would solve certain aspects of this but there seems to be some professional criminal activity. There’s a responsibility on stone yards expecting stone to check where it has come from.” A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It is just a case of being vigilant and if you see anything suspicious, give us a ring.”