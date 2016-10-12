Dedicated Hyndburn fire worker collects British Empire medal

A dedicated public servant who is believed to be the longest-serving fire and rescue service worker in the county has been honoured by the Queen at a prestigious ceremony.

Anne Metcalfe, who works for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service at Hyndburn Fire Station as a Community Safety Advisor, has been presented with a British Empire Medal for services to fire safety and young people.

Anne, who lives on Victoria Avenue, Baxenden, has worked for the service for 43 years, 17 of them as a volunteer as part of the Fires Intervention Team.

Her role includes promoting fire safety with young people drug and alcohol problems and helping the victims of fires.

She was one of 11 people across the county to receive the honour, which was presented to her by the Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Lord Shuttleworth, at an exclusive event at Lancaster Castle.

She said: “I felt so proud. It was really humbling to hear the stories of the other recipients too and the work they’ve done in the community. Lord Shuttleworth, said to me ‘you must have an extremely challenging job’, and I do, but you get so much out of helping people.”

By 60-year-old Anne’s side at the ceremony were her husband Ian, who was with her when she got the letter notifying her of the award, and her son, Tom, who is 36.

But the mum-of-one is still none the wiser as to who nominated her.

She said: “I still don’t know, I wish I did. I had to read the letter about six times and then get my husband to read it, to make sure. I was so surprised, I still go cold thinking about it.”

Anne says building good relationships is the key to working with young people and children.

It can be hard though, she admitted, not to let her work get to her.

She said: “After a job you just move on to the next incident but there are those that stick with you.

“I was involved in one incident where someone was killed by a firework.

“When you’re doing your job it doesn’t feel like anything special but when they read out what you do, you realise. The medal is definitely the best thing I’ve ever won.”

The ceremony was followed by a buffet and a well-deserved drink.

But the event is not the end of the celebrations, with Anne set to attend the Queen’s garden party next year.

The medal remains in its box for now but Anne said: “I like to think I share it with my colleagues.”