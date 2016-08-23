How we use Cookies
Drivers warned over new town centre one-way system from next week

Roads bosses say the changes will affect the area around Peel Street

The works on Peel Street by the outdoor market.

Roads bosses have warned drivers in Accrington that changes to the way traffic is managed in the town centre will come in after the Bank Holiday weekend.

The changes affect the area around Peel Street where the old bus station used to be, with a new one-way system being introduced.

The current system was designed to aid the movement of buses, but with the new station on King Street now open, the area around Peel Street will be opened to all traffic, with more parking also being provided.

This will see 20 new parking spaces on Peel Street, including two dedicated disabled spaces, two loading bays, and a taxi rank.

A further 25 parking spaces will be created on Bridge Street, Infant Street and Bank Street. The parking will be free to use, time limited to two hours, and will operate from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

County council bosses hope that the extra parking will provide a boost to the market hall, with some traders reporting a drop in trade since the move of the bus station to Crawshaw Street.

The proposals are also part of the wider Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) improvement scheme, which includes the creation of the a new town square in Accrington and further improvements to Peel Street and Blackburn Road.

The changes to the one-way system will see:

Peel Street will become one-way from Blackburn Road to Infant Street.

Peel Street will become one-way from Pleck Road to Infant Street.

Infant Street will become one-way from Peel Street to Abbey Street – a reversal of the existing direction.

Bridge Street will become one-way from Blackburn Road to Infant Street.

Bank Street will remain one-way from Infant Street to Tasker Street.

New signs will be put up to indicate the direction of the new one-way system, along with extra temporary signs to alert people that the road layout has changed. The changes will be introduced on Tuesday, August 30.

