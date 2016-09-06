How we use Cookies
Firefighters called to kitchen fire in Huncoat

Two crews from Hyndburn attended Rydal Close

Rydal Close in Huncoat. Picture from Google Maps.

Firefighters were called to a cooker hob fire in Huncoat.

Two crews from Hyndburn attended Rydal Close at around 1.40pm on Monday, September 5.

A spokesperson said: “Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus using a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire which started when the contents of a pan on a cooker hob caught alight. There were no casualties and firefighters used a portable fan unit to extract smoke from the house.”

Related Tags

Places
Huncoat
Hyndburn

