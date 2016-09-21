Freshers fair at Mount Carmel High helps new pupils settle in

A Freshers’ fair has been held at Mount Carmel High School in Accrington to help new pupils ‘settle in’.

Year seven starters were given the chance to sign up to extra curricular clubs.

Sue Fielding, partnership manager, said: “Many staff and older pupils attended to promote their clubs and the year seven pupils were encouraged to sign up to at least one club.” The fair was organised by pastoral leader Emma Lowe and assistant Katie McNally.