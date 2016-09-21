How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Freshers fair at Mount Carmel High helps new pupils settle in

Staff and older pupils attended to promote their clubs

VIEW GALLERY

A Freshers’ fair has been held at Mount Carmel High School in Accrington to help new pupils ‘settle in’.

Year seven starters were given the chance to sign up to extra curricular clubs.

Sue Fielding, partnership manager, said: “Many staff and older pupils attended to promote their clubs and the year seven pupils were encouraged to sign up to at least one club.” The fair was organised by pastoral leader Emma Lowe and assistant Katie McNally.

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Investigation after man's body found at Accrington house

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained

Previous Articles

Controversial horror artist lifts lid on shock exhibition

Johhny Berthol has used cow carcasses and cat litter in his paintings and has a special range of 'demonic' dolls

Related Tags

Organisations
Mount Carmel High School
Places
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington Stanley FC
    WATCH: Iconic Accrington Stanley milk advert recreated by vodka company Black Cow
  2. Hyndburn Council
    Row as roads chiefs say they WON'T maintain new Hilltop development site
  3. Accrington
    Rising Bridge roadworks will be delayed AGAIN, transport bosses admit
  4. Accrington
    UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after body found in Accrington house
  5. Accrington
    GALLERY: Thousands soak up the sun at Gatty Park fun day

Most Read

  1. Lancashire Constabulary
    Investigation after man's body found at Accrington house
  2. Accrington Stanley FC
    WATCH: Iconic Accrington Stanley milk advert recreated by vodka company Black Cow
  3. Hyndburn Council
    Row as roads chiefs say they WON'T maintain new Hilltop development site
  4. Accrington
    Rising Bridge roadworks will be delayed AGAIN, transport bosses admit
  5. Accrington
    UPDATE: Murder investigation launched after body found in Accrington house

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist