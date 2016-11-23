Frustration as Rawtenstall bus station works delayed until 2017

An artist's impression of how the new Rawtenstall bus station will look.

Much-delayed demolition work on the £3.5 million Rawtenstall bus station site will not start until 2017, regeneration chiefs have confirmed.

The project, which had been due to start in August, has been hit by a series of delays after objections from heritage campaigners, and the discovery of asbestos in buildings.

The programme, which is now set to start early in the New Year, will see the police station, One Stop Shop and part of the old town hall building demolished to create the site for the bus station, on Bacup Road.

Rossendale council leader Coun Alyson Barnes said: “We have decided to start work on site in the New Year so as not to disrupt the town centre during the busy Christmas trading period for businesses. We will be holding information sessions for residents and business and we felt these would better held in the New Year as people are busy during the Christmas period.

“This is a huge multi-million pound regeneration development for Rossendale which will create a new bus station, retail units and office accommodation bringing in new jobs to the Valley and we look forward to consulting with the public and businesses on phase 2 of this development.”

The revised timetable comes a month after Coun Barnes told the cabinet: “We expect to break ground this year.”

Chiefs had earlier advised that hoardings were due to be erected in September.

David Gould, chairman of Rawtenstall Chamber of Commerce, said it was difficult to comment without knowing the exact reasons for all the delays.

But he added: “Further delay is frustrating. I think if it’s going to happen it should go ahead and just stop talking about it.”

A report to Rossendale council’s cabinet stated: “It is expected that early in January 2017 hoardings will be erected marking out the site boundary. Subject to weather and any other eventualities, demolition will take between six to eight weeks. Construction work will formally start on site following completion of the demolition phase.”

Phase 1 of the Spinning Point scheme - of which the bus station is the main element - is due to be completed in summer 2018.

After the bus station build, the second phase for the redevelopment will see 22 homes on the former Valley Centre site and new leisure facilities and parking on Kay Street and Bacup Road.

The council has also agreed, in principle, for a park and ride stop for the X43 bus to Manchester.