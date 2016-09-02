Gallery: Your pictures as pupils head back to school after long summer break

Youngsters have been starting their first days in their new schools or classes as the summer break came to an end.

Many schools across the Valley reopened their doors today, while pupils at others are due back on Monday.

Proud mums, dads and guardians have been taking to Facebook to send us their pictures of their little loved ones ready for the new school term.

With more youngsters arriving back on Monday please send us you pictures which we will add to the gallery which will also be featured in next week's Free Press.

You can find our Facebook page here or if you prefer you can email us at freepressnews@trinitymirror.com.

Please give their names, ages and school (optional). Only post though if you are the child's parent of guardian (or if you have the permission of the parent or guardian) and if you agree to them being used in the paper and on the website... and good luck to all the youngsters on their first day!