Shooting in Oswaldtwistle

  1. Photo credit: Joel Goodman1 of 27
  2. Photo credit: Joel Goodman2 of 27
  3. Photo credit: Joel Goodman3 of 27
  4. Photo credit: Joel Goodman4 of 27
  5. Photo credit: Joel Goodman5 of 27
  6. Photo credit: Joel Goodman6 of 27
  7. Photo credit: Joel Goodman7 of 27
  8. Photo credit: Joel Goodman8 of 27
  9. Photo credit: Joel Goodman9 of 27
  10. Photo credit: Joel Goodman10 of 27
  11. Photo credit: Joel Goodman11 of 27
  12. Photo credit: Joel Goodman12 of 27
  13. Photo credit: Joel Goodman13 of 27
  14. Photo credit: Joel Goodman14 of 27
  15. Photo credit: Joel Goodman15 of 27
  16. Photo credit: Joel Goodman16 of 27
  17. Photo credit: Joel Goodman17 of 27
  18. Photo credit: Joel Goodman18 of 27
  19. Photo credit: Joel Goodman19 of 27
  20. Photo credit: Joel Goodman20 of 27
  21. Photo credit: Joel Goodman21 of 27
  22. Photo credit: Joel Goodman22 of 27
  23. Photo credit: Joel Goodman23 of 27
  24. Photo credit: Joel Goodman24 of 27
  25. Photo credit: Joel Goodman25 of 27
  26. Photo credit: Joel Goodman26 of 27
  27. Photo credit: Joel Goodman27 of 27
AccringtonBody found in barn after search for missing Accrington man
Phillip Heap, 41 had last been seen on Oak Avenue, Rising Bridge this morning
AccringtonRobber grabs schoolgirl in attempt to snatch mobile phone
The incident happened outside St Christopher's High School in Accrington
AccringtonCashier threatened with kitchen knives in 'terrifying' attempted robbery
The raid at Bargain Booze in Accrington follows another knifepoint robbery at the store's Oswaldtwistle branch
Accrington and Rossendale CollegeFifty new care industry jobs on the cards after Hyndburn firm nets £6m contract
Townfield Care will also offer placements to Accrington and Rossendale College students
AccringtonAppeal set to swell numbers of funeral goers for Navy veteran Ernest Capstaff
Armed Forces groups asked for people to attend Accrington Crematorium on October 26
FacebookMan shot dead - allegedly by 14-year-old boy - is named
Lee Holt, 32, was hit once in the chest at a house in Oswaldtwistle last night
OswaldtwistleCommunity react in shock after man fatally shot at Oswaldtwistle house
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident on Barnard Close on Wednesday night
Local NewsShooting in Oswaldtwistle
Clayton-le-MoorsFootball club 'devastated' after vital equipment destroyed in suspected arson
Clayton Park Rangers FC has launched an online fundraising appeal to buy new equipment
NewsBoy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after man shot dead in Oswaldtwistle
A boy aged 14 has been held on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in Oswaldtwistle. The teenager was arrested after police were called to reports of a shooting shortly before 8.30pm on Wednesday. When officers arrived they discovered a 32-year-old man had been shot in the chest at an address on Barnard Close. The wounded man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Top Stories
OswaldtwistleCommunity react in shock after man fatally shot at Oswaldtwistle house
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the incident on Barnard Close on Wednesday night
OswaldtwistleBoy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder after man shot dead in Oswaldtwistle
A 32-year-old man was reportedly shot in the chest at about 8.30pm last night - he later died in hospital
Clayton-le-MoorsFootball club 'devastated' after vital equipment destroyed in suspected arson
Clayton Park Rangers FC has launched an online fundraising appeal to buy new equipment
HyndburnHyndburn haunts ready for Halloween fun - your events guide
More than 20 businesses are taking part in Accrington's first 'Trick or Treat Week'
Accrington and Rossendale CollegeFifty new care industry jobs on the cards after Hyndburn firm nets £6m contract
Townfield Care will also offer placements to Accrington and Rossendale College students
AccringtonBody found in barn after search for missing Accrington man
Phillip Heap, 41 had last been seen on Oak Avenue, Rising Bridge this morning
AccringtonCashier threatened with kitchen knives in 'terrifying' attempted robbery
The raid at Bargain Booze in Accrington follows another knifepoint robbery at the store's Oswaldtwistle branch
NewsFour people injured in two-car crash on Elton Road
Access to Grane Road by the Holden Arms has been blocked off by the emergency services while debris is cleared
AccringtonRobber grabs schoolgirl in attempt to snatch mobile phone
The incident happened outside St Christopher's High School in Accrington
AccringtonAppeal set to swell numbers of funeral goers for Navy veteran Ernest Capstaff
Armed Forces groups asked for people to attend Accrington Crematorium on October 26
