Gangs of brick-throwing yobs 'putting lives at risk'

Gangs of yobs throwing bricks and fireworks at the public and emergency services are putting people’s lives at risk, police have warned.

It comes after a woman was left petrified when a group of youths threw bricks at her white Renault, smashing the windscreen.

The incident took place on Hyndburn Road on Thursday, October 6 at around 9pm.

Fires have also reportedly been started and police and fire brigade have been targeted by youths throwing fireworks and bricks when attending these incidents.

The youths were described as Asian.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “There is no excuse for this appalling behaviour that is endangering lives.

"We would like to appeal to the local community to assist us with identifying offenders for these incidents that take place far too often in this area before somebody ends up seriously injured.

"We would like to advise motorists who travel on Hyndburn Road out of Accrington to be aware of these incidents. If anybody has CCTV footage, including from vehicle dash cams, or any anti-social behaviour please contact the police on 101.

“Patrols will be stepped up in the area including plain clothes officers. Anyone caught committing such offences will be dealt with robustly and be put before the courts.”