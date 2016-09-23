Hyndburn defendants up before the bench

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Aaron Roe, 20, of Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis. He was fined £125 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Barry Michael Duffy, 29, of Ormerod Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to dishonestly making off without paying for fuel. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £30 compensation and £85 costs.

Lesley Anne Cassidy, 55, of Hood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Asda. She was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirements, fined £20 and ordered to pay £67 compensation and £85 costs.

Nicole Louise Clegg, 33, of Spencer Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting. She was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £968.43 compensation.

Paula Marie Nicholson, 37, of Washington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting, failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail and failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a drug rehabilitation requirement, a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Samantha Ainsworth, 25, of Hodgson Street, Oswaldtwistle, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Yvonne Clough, 41, of Belfield Road, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

June Connolly, 42, of College Court, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Emma De-Rosa, 24, of Fern Gore Avenue, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Joe Hartley, 60, of Bridge Street, Rishton, was found guilty in his absence of using a television without a licence. He was fined £90 and ordered to pay £160 costs.

Vanessa Haworth, 25, of Keswick Close, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Paul McKeown, 47, of Barnes Street, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty in his absence of using a television without a licence. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Gemma McLear, 29, of Stanley Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Nikila Thomas, 20, of Princess Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Damion Lea Trickett, 42, of Roundhill View, Rising Bridge, was found guilty in his absence of using a television without a licence. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Richard Raymond Peter Troughton, 65, of Lion Street, Church, pleaded guilty to using a television without a licence. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £120 costs.

Dawn Walmsley, 50, of Clement Street, Accrington, was found guilty in her absence of using a television without a licence. She was fined £60 and must also pay £120 costs.

Philip James Landsberger, 34, of Albert Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. He was given a 16-month community order with a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £125 costs.

Mohammed Hassan Ashfaq, 22, of Tremellen Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance. He was fined £440, ordered to pay £150 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates Court:

Robert Grady, 30, of Lyndale Road, Hapton, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis as part of an investigation in Accrington. He was fined £100, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months, reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Leo Thomas Pearson, 20, of Beech Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to stop when required to do so by police, dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, disposal, removal or realisation of stolen goods, and failing to surrender into custody having been released on bail. He was given a 12-month community order with 40 hours’ unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and given six points on his driving licence.