Images released of bike rider police want to speak to

  Updated
  • By

Hyndburn Police have made the appeal following an incident in Huncoat

Police have released images of a bike rider they want to speak to.

Hyndburn Police said it follows an incident on Altham Lane in Huncoat on October 19.

A spokesperson said: “If you have any information regarding the identity of this male please contact the Huncoat Neighbourhood Policing Team on 01254 353103 or Accrington.NPT@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.”

