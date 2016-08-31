How we use Cookies
The Jump Works trampoline park in Accrington gets the go-ahead

The application was unanimously approved at Wednesday's planning meeting

Plans to build a state-of-the-art trampoline park in Accrington have been given the go-ahead.

Councillors unanimously backed applicant Sander Douglas’ proposals to transform a site off Sydney Street into an indoor trampoline arena, at Wednesday afternoon’s planning committee.

The Jump Works will employ up to 50 staff and will include interconnected trampolines, angled walls, roll-over platforms, slamdunk basketball nets, grab bags, trick airbags, a café and a 115-space car park.

In a statement read out at the meeting, Peel councillor Joyce Plummer said: “We have spoken to some residents asking their opinions and they have been all very positive - even the residents who live in close proximity.

“Peel ward is a deprived area and I feel it would benefit from this project.

“It will be a unique sports and recreational centre in the area.

“At present the only other two trampoline parks are at Preston and Manchester, which is quite a journey for people to travel and for parents with busy schedules.

“This project will also bring in employment for up to 50 people.

“A park like this also has health benefits. It’s been proven that trampolining is not only fun, but due to the extreme cardiovascular benefits of it lung capacity could be improved.

“I’m sure the park will employ the appropriately qualified staff.”

Fellow Peel ward councillor Paddy Short said he ‘100 per cent’ supported the development but also raised concerns about increased traffic on Sydney Street.

He told the meeting: “I do have slight reservations. Sydney Street is not the biggest street and has traffic parked on both sides of the road.

“I do have concerns about whether more traffic going down that will cause an issue.

“Saying that, it wouldn’t stop me from agreeing with the application.”

Huncoat councillor Eamonn Higgins said: “Trampolining is becoming very popular and an up and coming trend. I think it will bring in visitors to the borough and revenue and the other associated health benefits.”

The trampoline park will open from 10am to 9pm on Monday to Friday and 9am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday and Bank Holidays.

